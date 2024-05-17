Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22464.85

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22466.1 (0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22502.15 to 22345.65. Nifty futures are at 22504.0 (0.23%) & with an open interest change of -0.1% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
These are the gainers and losers for 17 May 2024 on the Nifty 50.
Gainers:Mahindra & Mahindra,Grasim Industries,JSW Steel.
Losers:Tata Consultancy Services,Cipla,SBI Life Insurance Company.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Mahindra & Mahindra (2393.9),JSW Steel (914),Bharti Airtel (1356.85),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (39177826), Tata Motors (13200635) and State Bank Of India (12489689)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22488.79
|R2
|22573.72
|R3
|22645.29
|S1
|22332.29
|S2
|22260.72
|S3
|22175.79
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22403.85 up (0.27%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22345.65 and high of 22502.15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:201.75
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:37.6
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22400.0, Price:258.0
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:64.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:169.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:211.6
Nifty 50 Share Price Live:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Rattan India Power (13.2)
Shakti Pumps India (2553.45)
Trident Techlabs (480)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22481.35 up 0.35% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22345.65 and high of 22490.8
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (13982309), Tata Motors (7451477) and Mahindra & Mahindra (5503400)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Mahindra & Mahindra (2393.9),Hero Motocorp (5154.95),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.69
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors
Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Indusind Bank, Nestle India
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (2%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (1.09%) & NIFTY India Manufacturing at (0.77%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.3%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.3%), NIFTY IT at (-0.23%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22415.25 (0.05%) , 11.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22403.69
|R2
|22606.82
|R3
|22781.39
|S1
|22025.99
|S2
|21851.42
|S3
|21648.29
On the last day, Nifty 50 closed at a price of 22200.55.
