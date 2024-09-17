Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 17 Sep 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25390.15 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25445.7 to 25336.2. Nifty futures are at 25442.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.0% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25422.74
|R2
|25488.97
|R3
|25532.24
|S1
|25313.24
|S2
|25269.97
|S3
|25203.74
17 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25356.5 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,356.5. This reflects the index's performance and investor sentiment in the market on that particular day.