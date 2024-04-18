Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22201.95 (0.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22270.65 to 22181.45. Nifty futures are at 22217.0 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of -0.44% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Power Grid Corporation Of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company
Losers: Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.62%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.21%) & NIFTY PSE at (1.15%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.12%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22147.9 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22297.69
|R2
|22322.87
|R3
|22431.99
|S1
|22163.39
|S2
|22054.27
|S3
|22029.09
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22272.5 on the last trading day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!