Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24216.5

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: At 13:20 Nifty 50 was trading at 24216.5 (-0.49%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24394.45 to 24149.85. Nifty futures are at 24272.45 (-0.59%) & with an open interest change of 2.07% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:22944.75 (-0.65%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23291.05 (-0.54%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:52278.4, (-0.65%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24300.0 , Price:49.4
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024 , Strike Price:24400.0, Price:31.05
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024 Strike Price:24500.0, Price:23.1
PUT:
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24300.0, Price:125.95
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24200.0, Price:68.2
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24000.0, Price:19.55
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 24284.9 (-0.54%) with an open interest change of 1.72% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Sakuma Exports (4.12)
Kamdhenu Ventures (20.47)
BGR Energy Systems (77.25)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
MAHALAXMI RUB (281.43)
Arvee Laboratories India (184.34)
Pulz Electronics (80.55)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:23006.6 (-0.39%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23368.15 (-0.21%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:52314.45, (-0.39%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24300.0 , Price:60.05
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024 , Strike Price:24400.0, Price:36.35
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024 Strike Price:24500.0, Price:26.35
PUT:
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24300.0, Price:124.25
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24200.0, Price:70.4
Expiry Date: 19 DEC 2024, Strike Price:24000.0, Price:20.8
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Motors (8054132), Tata Steel (6089344) and Bharat Electronics (5919726)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 24319.9 (-0.4%) with an open interest change of 0.82% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.39
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla
Losers: Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Larsen & Toubro
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.8%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.54%) & NIFTY IT at (0.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.53%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.53%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.41%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24297.95 (-0.16%) , -38.05 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24760.41
|R2
|24852.58
|R3
|25081.06
|S1
|24439.76
|S2
|24211.28
|S3
|24119.11
As of the last trading session, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,668.25. This closing price reflects the performance of the index on that day and may indicate market sentiment and investor confidence. To interpret this closing price, it is important to consider the broader market trends, economic indicators, and any significant news that could have influenced investor behavior on that particular day.