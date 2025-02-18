Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22963.65

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22963.65 (0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22963.65 to 22963.65. Nifty futures are at 23005.45 (-0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22963.65 (0.02%) , 4.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23027.15
|R2
|23125.05
|R3
|23275.9
|S1
|22778.4
|S2
|22627.55
|S3
|22529.65
On the last recorded trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22,929.25. This reflects the latest performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market. The closing price can provide insights into market trends and investor sentiment. For further analysis, it would be useful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance, as well as to consider any relevant economic factors or news that may have influenced trading activity.