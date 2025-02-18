Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22963.65

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22963.65 (0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22963.65 to 22963.65.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22963.65 (0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22963.65 to 22963.65. Nifty futures are at 23005.45 (-0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22963.65 (0.02%) , 4.15 points higher than the previous closing.

18 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123027.15R223125.05 R323275.9
S122778.4 S222627.55 S322529.65
18 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22929.25 on the last trading day

On the last recorded trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22,929.25. This reflects the latest performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market. The closing price can provide insights into market trends and investor sentiment. For further analysis, it would be useful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance, as well as to consider any relevant economic factors or news that may have influenced trading activity.

