Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24543.8

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24562.85 (-0.2%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24585.95 to 24536.4. Nifty futures are at 24590.0 (-0.22%) & with an open interest change of 0.11% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.37%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.08%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.95%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.95%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.93%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24543.8 (-0.28%) , -69.2 points lower than the previous closing.

18 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124636.09R224685.47 R324709.69
S124562.49 S224538.27 S324488.89
18 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24586.7 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24586.7.

