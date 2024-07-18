Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24543.8

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24562.85 (-0.2%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24585.95 to 24536.4. Nifty futures are at 24590.0 (-0.22%) & with an open interest change of 0.11% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.37%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.08%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.95%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.95%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.93%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24543.8 (-0.28%) , -69.2 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24636.09
|R2
|24685.47
|R3
|24709.69
|S1
|24562.49
|S2
|24538.27
|S3
|24488.89
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24586.7.