Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23570.8

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23531.2 (0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23573.85 to 23518.6. Nifty futures are at 23554.0 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of -0.04% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.88%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.82%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.41%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.41%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23570.8 (0.45%) , 105.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23481.45
|R2
|23564.0
|R3
|23637.6
|S1
|23325.3
|S2
|23251.7
|S3
|23169.15
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23398.9.