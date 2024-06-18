Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23570.8

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23531.2 (0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23573.85 to 23518.6.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23531.2 (0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23573.85 to 23518.6. Nifty futures are at 23554.0 (0.37%) & with an open interest change of -0.04% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.88%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.82%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.41%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.41%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23570.8 (0.45%) , 105.2 points higher than the previous closing.

18 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123481.45R223564.0 R323637.6
S123325.3 S223251.7 S323169.15
18 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23398.9 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23398.9.

