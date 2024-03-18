Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 09:40:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.75 1.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 418.30 -0.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 949.00 0.30%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.80 -0.06%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.15 -1.66%
LIVE UPDATES

Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22008.3 (-0.07%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22019.65 to 21953.7. Nifty futures are at 22090.2 (-0.19%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY PSE at (1.03%), NIFTY Energy at (0.59%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.25%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY MNC at (-0.22%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Mar 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22023.35 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing. Stocks like , & had a positive opening whereas , & opened lower.

18 Mar 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122201.14R222255.62 R322390.34
S122011.94 S221877.22 S321822.74
18 Mar 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22146.65 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22146.65 on the last trading day.

Chat with MintGenie