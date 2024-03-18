Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 18 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22008.3 (-0.07%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22019.65 to 21953.7. Nifty futures are at 22090.2 (-0.19%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY PSE at (1.03%), NIFTY Energy at (0.59%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.25%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.25%), NIFTY MNC at (-0.22%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22023.35 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing. Stocks like , & had a positive opening whereas , & opened lower.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22201.14
|R2
|22255.62
|R3
|22390.34
|S1
|22011.94
|S2
|21877.22
|S3
|21822.74
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22146.65 on the last trading day.
