Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22845.75

At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22834.30 (1.45%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22857.80 to 22599.20. Nifty futures are at 22902.25 (1.41%) & with an open interest change of -0.87% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Check out the gainers and losers for 18 Mar 2025 on the Nifty 50
Gainers:Icici Bank,Mahindra & Mahindra,Larsen & Toubro.
Losers:Bajaj Finserv,Bharti Airtel,Tech Mahindra.
Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 18 Mar 2025
High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),
Low: ,
These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (38122929), Reliance Industries (15744988) and Icici Bank (15645195)
|R1
|22711.3
|R2
|22913.85
|R3
|22969.9
|S1
|22452.7
|S2
|22396.65
|S3
|22194.1
Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
NIFTY 500, Price:20657.2 (1.82%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21234.95 (2.38%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49314.5, (1.82%)
Nifty 50 closes the day at 22508.75, touching an intraday high of 22857.80 and low of 22599.20
The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22508.75 up (1.5%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22599.20 and high of 22857.80
Nifty 50 futures are at 22900.00 (1.40%) with an open interest change of -0.52% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00 , Price:106.50
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:22800.00, Price:209.50
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:23500.00, Price:10.20
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22500.00, Price:62.40
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22000.00, Price:16.25
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22700.00, Price:110.90
Nifty 50 futures are at 22851.00 (1.18%) with an open interest change of -0.02% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),
Low: ,
Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Unitech (6.51)
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (166)
Spml Infra (150.44)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Spacenet Enterprises India (6.79)
Obsc Perfection (157.55)
Nitiraj Engineers (327.15)
The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22778.30 up 1.2% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22599.20 and high of 22784.35
Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
NIFTY 500, Price:20555.85 (1.32%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21122.45 (1.84%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48997.75, (1.32%)
Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00 , Price:84.30
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:22800.00, Price:174.10
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:23500.00, Price:8.50
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22500.00, Price:83.50
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22000.00, Price:21.90
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22700.00, Price:143.25
Nifty 50 futures are at 22826.15 (1.07%) with an open interest change of 1.20% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Spml Infra (150.44)
Walchandnagar Industries (153.51)
Swelect Energy Systems (601.35)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Kck Industries (43.65)
Lokesh Machines (127.93)
Kesoram Industries (7.49)
Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
NIFTY 500, Price:20554.6 (1.31%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21075.25 (1.61%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49012.6, (1.31%)
Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00 , Price:95.90
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:22800.00, Price:190.35
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:22700.00, Price:252.10
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22500.00, Price:78.55
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22000.00, Price:20.80
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22700.00, Price:135.50
These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (15809365), Bharat Electronics (5805280) and Indusind Bank (5369455)
Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 18 Mar 2025
High: Kotak Mahindra Bank (1998.85),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 futures are at 22824.90 (1.07%) with an open interest change of 1.20% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Gainers: Icici Bank, Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries
Losers: Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
The NIFTY Realty at (0.97%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.9%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.84%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22662.25 (0.68%) , 153.50 points higher than the previous closing.
Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
|R1
|22531.75
|R2
|22666.3
|R3
|22755.6
|S1
|22307.9
|S2
|22218.6
|S3
|22084.05
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22397.20 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,397.20. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian stock market, and indicates investor sentiment and market conditions at that time.