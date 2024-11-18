Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23605.3

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23605.3 (0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23605.3 to 23605.3. Nifty futures are at 23599.55 (-0.01%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23605.3 (0.31%) , 72.6 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23661.91
|R2
|23764.78
|R3
|23853.66
|S1
|23470.16
|S2
|23381.28
|S3
|23278.41
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,559.05. This reflects the index's performance and can indicate market trends and investor sentiment. Keep in mind that fluctuations in the Nifty 50 are influenced by various factors, including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends. For a comprehensive analysis, one would typically look at the historical performance, sector contributions, and any significant news affecting the market.