Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23605.3

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23605.3 (0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23605.3 to 23605.3.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23605.3 (0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23605.3 to 23605.3. Nifty futures are at 23599.55 (-0.01%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23605.3 (0.31%) , 72.6 points higher than the previous closing.

18 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123661.91R223764.78 R323853.66
S123470.16 S223381.28 S323278.41
18 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23559.05 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,559.05. This reflects the index's performance and can indicate market trends and investor sentiment. Keep in mind that fluctuations in the Nifty 50 are influenced by various factors, including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends. For a comprehensive analysis, one would typically look at the historical performance, sector contributions, and any significant news affecting the market.

