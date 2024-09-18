Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25433.7

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25433.7 (0.06%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25434.05 to 25380.8. Nifty futures are at 25466.45 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.18% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance

Losers: Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

18 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.51%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.42%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.58%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.58%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.45%) are currently the low performing sectors

18 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25402.4 (-0.06%) , -16.15 points lower than the previous closing.

18 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125432.85R225481.95 R325522.25
S125343.45 S225303.15 S325254.05
18 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25383.75 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 25,383.75. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market. The closing price can provide insights into market trends and investor sentiment.

