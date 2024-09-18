Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25433.7

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25433.7 (0.06%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25434.05 to 25380.8. Nifty futures are at 25466.45 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.18% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance
Losers: Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.51%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (0.42%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.58%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.58%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.45%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25402.4 (-0.06%) , -16.15 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25432.85
|R2
|25481.95
|R3
|25522.25
|S1
|25343.45
|S2
|25303.15
|S3
|25254.05
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 25,383.75. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market. The closing price can provide insights into market trends and investor sentiment.