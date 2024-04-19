Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 19 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 21995.85 (-0.69%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22326.5 to 21961.7. Nifty futures are at 22055.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.96% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22329.04
|R2
|22510.17
|R3
|22693.84
|S1
|21964.24
|S2
|21780.57
|S3
|21599.44
19 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22147.9 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,147.9 on the last trading day.