Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24636.35

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24613.75 (0.3%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24638.8 to 24600.95. Nifty futures are at 24642.0 (0.23%) & with an open interest change of -0.01% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.3%), NIFTY PSE at (1.15%) & NIFTY Energy at (1.1%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.16%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.16%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24636.35 (0.39%) , 95.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24403.6
|R2
|24663.45
|R3
|24763.0
|S1
|24044.2
|S2
|23944.65
|S3
|23684.8
Based on the provided data, the closing price of the Nifty 50 index for the last day was 24,143.75.