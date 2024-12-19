Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23877.15

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23912 (-1.19%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24000.75 to 23870.3. Nifty futures are at 23952.7 (-1.26%) & with an open interest change of 0.11% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.09%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.12%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-2.19%), NIFTY India Digital at (-2.19%), NIFTY IT at (-2.11%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23877.15 (-1.33%) , -321.7 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24437.01
|R2
|24538.03
|R3
|24681.61
|S1
|24192.41
|S2
|24048.83
|S3
|23947.81
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,336. This closing price reflects the overall market sentiment and performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The Nifty 50 is a key indicator of the Indian equity market, and its movements can be influenced by various factors, including economic data, global market trends, and investor sentiment.