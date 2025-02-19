Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22847.25

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22856.35 (-0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22863.75 to 22814.85.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22856.35 (-0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22863.75 to 22814.85. Nifty futures are at 22904.30 (-0.30%) & with an open interest change of 0.17% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.49%), NIFTY PSE at (0.36%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.17%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-2.2%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-2.2%), NIFTY IT at (-0.89%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22847.25 (-0.43%) , -98.05 points lower than the previous closing.

19 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123034.16R223108.83 R323225.16
S122843.16 S222726.83 S322652.16
19 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22959.50 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded data, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,959.50. This closing price reflects market performance and investor sentiment on that particular day. It is essential to consider various factors, such as economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends, which can influence the index's performance. For a more comprehensive analysis, further context regarding the market's movements leading up to this closing price would be beneficial.

