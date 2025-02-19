Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at ₹ 22847.25

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22856.35 (-0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22863.75 to 22814.85.