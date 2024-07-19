Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24745.9

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24745.9 (-0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24854.8 to 24727.75. Nifty futures are at 24760.3 (-0.2%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Infosys, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries

Losers: Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel

19 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.04%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.26%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.34%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.34%), NIFTY Realty at (-1.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24853.8 (0.21%) , 52.95 points higher than the previous closing.

19 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124799.01R224985.03 R325132.31
S124465.71 S224318.43 S324132.41
19 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24613 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24613.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.