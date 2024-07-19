Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24745.9

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24745.9 (-0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24854.8 to 24727.75. Nifty futures are at 24760.3 (-0.2%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Infosys, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries
Losers: Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.04%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.26%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.34%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.34%), NIFTY Realty at (-1.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24853.8 (0.21%) , 52.95 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24799.01
|R2
|24985.03
|R3
|25132.31
|S1
|24465.71
|S2
|24318.43
|S3
|24132.41
On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24613.