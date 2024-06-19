Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23584.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23584.55 (0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23630.85 to 23571.1. Nifty futures are at 23586.0 (0.08%) & with an open interest change of 0.9% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel
Losers: Shriram Finance, Titan Company, LTI Mindtree
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.44%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.4%) & NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.39%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.89%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.89%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23629.85 (0.31%) , 71.95 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23529.86
|R2
|23594.13
|R3
|23609.21
|S1
|23450.51
|S2
|23435.43
|S3
|23371.16
The Nifty 50 index closed at 23465.6 on the last trading day.