Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23584.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23584.55 (0.11%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23630.85 to 23571.1. Nifty futures are at 23586.0 (0.08%) & with an open interest change of 0.9% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel

Losers: Shriram Finance, Titan Company, LTI Mindtree

19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.44%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.4%) & NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.39%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.89%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.89%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.04%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23629.85 (0.31%) , 71.95 points higher than the previous closing.

19 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123529.86R223594.13 R323609.21
S123450.51 S223435.43 S323371.16
19 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23465.6 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 23465.6 on the last trading day.

