Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22055.7 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22123.7 to 21916.55. Nifty futures are at 22135.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.05% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22023.35 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22023.35 on the last day, indicating the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.
