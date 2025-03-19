Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22913.30

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22907.60 (0.32%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22940.70 to 22807.95. Nifty futures are at 22969.00 (0.32%) & with an open interest change of 1.26% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Check out the gainers and losers for 19 Mar 2025 on the Nifty 50
Gainers:Hdfc Life Insurance Company,Apollo Hospitals Enterprise,Tata Steel.
Losers:Tech Mahindra,Tata Consultancy Services,Itc.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 19 Mar 2025
High: Bajaj Finance (8739),Kotak Mahindra Bank (2039),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (66158104), Ntpc (30581218) and Bharat Electronics (21093949)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22914.01
|R2
|22993.73
|R3
|23046.76
|S1
|22781.26
|S2
|22728.23
|S3
|22648.51
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20864.5 (1%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21319.5 (0.4%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49702.6, (1%)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22834.30, touching an intraday high of 22940.70 and low of 22807.95
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22834.30 up (0.35%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22807.95 and high of 22940.70
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22974.40 (0.35%) with an open interest change of 1.40% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00 , Price:152.60
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:22900.00, Price:209.60
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:23200.00, Price:69.35
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22900.00, Price:129.05
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22800.00, Price:96.05
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22500.00, Price:38.75
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22975.10 (0.35%) with an open interest change of 1.30% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences (507.95)
Panacea Biotec (431.80)
Indo Tech Transformers (2208)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Esprit Stones (109.80)
Kesoram Industries (7.11)
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (313.60)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22924.75 up 0.4% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22807.95 and high of 22940.70
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00 , Price:139.80
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:22900.00, Price:194.00
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:23200.00, Price:61.25
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22800.00, Price:110.15
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22900.00, Price:146.45
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22500.00, Price:44.80
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (39261398), Ntpc (17339274) and Indusind Bank (5544578)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.78
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
Losers: Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hcl Technologies
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.31%), NIFTY Realty at (1.26%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.11%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.87%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-1.87%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.28%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22874.95 (0.18%) , 40.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22711.3
|R2
|22913.85
|R3
|22969.9
|S1
|22452.7
|S2
|22396.65
|S3
|22194.1
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22508.75 on the last trading day
As of the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,508.75. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which includes 50 of the largest and most actively traded stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing value indicates market sentiment and can be influenced by various factors such as economic data, corporate earnings, and global market trends. It's important for investors to monitor such indices as they provide insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities.