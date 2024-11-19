Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23529.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23590.35 (0.58%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23601.7 to 23517.1.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23590.35 (0.58%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23601.7 to 23517.1. Nifty futures are at 23647.55 (0.57%) & with an open interest change of -0.84% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.67%), NIFTY Energy at (1.52%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.12%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.12%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.16%) are currently the low performing sectors

19 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23529.55 (0.32%) , 75.75 points higher than the previous closing.

19 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123642.86R223753.03 R323899.26
S123386.46 S223240.23 S323130.06
19 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23532.7 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,532.7. This figure represents the index's performance and is indicative of market sentiment and economic conditions affecting the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. Please note that this closing price reflects the latest available data and can be subject to fluctuations based on various market factors.

