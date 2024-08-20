Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24572.65 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24638.8 to 24522.95.