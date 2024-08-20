Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24572.65 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24638.8 to 24522.95. Nifty futures are at 24595.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.99% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24541.15 on the last trading day
