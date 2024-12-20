Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24045.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24045.95 (0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24065.8 to 23887.9. Nifty futures are at 24089.0 (0.29%) & with an open interest change of 1.49% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: NTPC, Titan Company, Dr Reddys Laboratories

Losers: Axis Bank, Cipla, SBI Life Insurance Company

20 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.42%), NIFTY IT at (0.39%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.37%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.41%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.35%) are currently the low performing sectors

20 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23960.7 (0.04%) , 9 points higher than the previous closing.

20 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124179.06R224159.28 R324313.66
S124044.46 S223890.08 S323909.86
20 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24198.85 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,198.85. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market. Investors and analysts often use the Nifty 50's closing price to gauge market trends, sentiment, and economic conditions. A closing price of 24,198.85 may indicate various factors such as market volatility, sector performance, and investor confidence at that time.

