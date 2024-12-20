Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24045.95

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 20, 2024: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24045.95 (0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24065.8 to 23887.9. Nifty futures are at 24089.0 (0.29%) & with an open interest change of 1.49% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: NTPC, Titan Company, Dr Reddys Laboratories
Losers: Axis Bank, Cipla, SBI Life Insurance Company
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.42%), NIFTY IT at (0.39%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.37%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.41%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.35%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23960.7 (0.04%) , 9 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24179.06
|R2
|24159.28
|R3
|24313.66
|S1
|24044.46
|S2
|23890.08
|S3
|23909.86
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,198.85. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market. Investors and analysts often use the Nifty 50's closing price to gauge market trends, sentiment, and economic conditions. A closing price of 24,198.85 may indicate various factors such as market volatility, sector performance, and investor confidence at that time.