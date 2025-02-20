Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22932.90 (-0.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23049.95 to 22814.85. Nifty futures are at 22964.50 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.72% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last recorded trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,945.30. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market. Investors typically analyze such closing prices to gauge market trends, investor sentiment, and potential future movements. The closing price of 22,945.30 suggests a specific market reaction on that day, which could be influenced by various factors including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends.