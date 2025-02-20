Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22932.90 (-0.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23049.95 to 22814.85.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22932.90 (-0.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23049.95 to 22814.85. Nifty futures are at 22964.50 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.72% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22945.30 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,945.30. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market. Investors typically analyze such closing prices to gauge market trends, investor sentiment, and potential future movements. The closing price of 22,945.30 suggests a specific market reaction on that day, which could be influenced by various factors including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.