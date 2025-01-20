Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23290.4

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23223.8 (0.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23308.35 to 23219.35. Nifty futures are at 23273.05 (0.03%) & with an open interest change of 0.07% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (1.28%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.43%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.43%), NIFTY100 ESG Sector Leaders at (-0.15%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23290.4 (0.38%) , 87.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23369.15
|R2
|23426.5
|R3
|23560.9
|S1
|23177.4
|S2
|23043.0
|S3
|22985.65
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,311.8. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which consists of 50 of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing figure can be indicative of market sentiment and investor confidence. For further analysis, one would typically compare this figure to previous closing prices to assess trends and potential market movements.