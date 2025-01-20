Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23290.4

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23223.8 (0.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23308.35 to 23219.35.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23223.8 (0.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23308.35 to 23219.35. Nifty futures are at 23273.05 (0.03%) & with an open interest change of 0.07% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (1.28%), NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.7%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.43%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.43%), NIFTY100 ESG Sector Leaders at (-0.15%) are currently the low performing sectors

20 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23290.4 (0.38%) , 87.2 points higher than the previous closing.

20 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123369.15R223426.5 R323560.9
S123177.4 S223043.0 S322985.65
20 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23311.8 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,311.8. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which consists of 50 of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing figure can be indicative of market sentiment and investor confidence. For further analysis, one would typically compare this figure to previous closing prices to assess trends and potential market movements.

