Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at ₹ 23290.4

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23223.8 (0.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23308.35 to 23219.35.