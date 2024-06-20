Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23508.95

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23508.95 (-0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23587.7 to 23461.75. Nifty futures are at 23501.6 (-0.01%) & with an open interest change of 1.17% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors
Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.75%), NIFTY Bank at (0.67%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.39%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.08%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-1.08%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.8%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23586.15 (0.3%) , 70.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23676.96
|R2
|23796.03
|R3
|23928.06
|S1
|23425.86
|S2
|23293.83
|S3
|23174.76
The Nifty 50 index closed at 23557.9 on the last day.