Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23508.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23508.95 (-0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23587.7 to 23461.75.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23508.95 (-0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23587.7 to 23461.75. Nifty futures are at 23501.6 (-0.01%) & with an open interest change of 1.17% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors

Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance

20 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.75%), NIFTY Bank at (0.67%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.39%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-1.08%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-1.08%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.8%) are currently the low performing sectors

20 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23586.15 (0.3%) , 70.15 points higher than the previous closing.

20 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123676.96R223796.03 R323928.06
S123425.86 S223293.83 S323174.76
20 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23557.9 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 23557.9 on the last day.

