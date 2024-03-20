Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,977.55 -4.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.64%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,227.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.95 -2.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 -1.89%
LIVE UPDATES

Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 21817.45 (-1.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 21978.3 to 21793.1.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 21817.45 (-1.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 21978.3 to 21793.1. Nifty futures are at 21886.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.29% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22055.7 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22055.7 on the last trading day.

