Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 21817.45 (-1.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 21978.3 to 21793.1.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 21817.45 (-1.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 21978.3 to 21793.1. Nifty futures are at 21886.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.29% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122091.64R222127.57 R322276.84
S121906.44 S221757.17 S321721.24
20 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22055.7 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22055.7 on the last trading day.

