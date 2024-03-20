Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 21817.45 (-1.08%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 21978.3 to 21793.1. Nifty futures are at 21886.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.29% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22091.64
|R2
|22127.57
|R3
|22276.84
|S1
|21906.44
|S2
|21757.17
|S3
|21721.24
20 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22055.7 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22055.7 on the last trading day.