Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23164.70

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: At 16:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23190.65 (1.24%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23216.70 to 22973.95. Nifty futures are at 23191.00 (0.95%) & with an open interest change of -1.98% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Check out the gainers and losers for 20 Mar 2025 on the Nifty 50
These are the gainers and losers for 20 Mar 2025 on the Nifty 50.
Gainers:Bharti Airtel,Titan Company,Britannia Industries.
Losers:Indusind Bank,Bajaj Finance,Trent.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (39888483), Bharat Electronics (27888586) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (18955854)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23091.55
|R2
|23275.5
|R3
|23334.3
|S1
|22848.8
|S2
|22790.0
|S3
|22606.05
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21070.05 (0.99%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21623.05 (1.42%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:50062.85, (0.99%)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22907.60, touching an intraday high of 23216.70 and low of 22973.95
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22907.60 up (1.12%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22973.95 and high of 23216.70
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 23197.00 (0.98%) with an open interest change of -2.23% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23500.00 , Price:34.80
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:23200.00, Price:145.20
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:23000.00, Price:275.70
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00, Price:59.70
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22800.00, Price:26.50
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23100.00, Price:88.65
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 23228.00 (1.11%) with an open interest change of -2.02% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Dhanlaxmi Bank (24.97)
Jaiprakash Associates (3.84)
Macpower Cnc Machines (684.15)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical (70.05)
S A Tech Software India (51.55)
K2 Infragen (83.60)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 23163.40 up 1.12% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22973.95 and high of 23179.70
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21005.45 (0.68%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21626.45 (1.44%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49891.1, (0.68%)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00 , Price:210.60
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:23200.00, Price:100.50
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:23100.00, Price:150.20
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00, Price:98.60
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22800.00, Price:47.65
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22000.00, Price:4.80
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 23102.95 (0.57%) with an open interest change of -0.70% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Mazda (246.84)
Focus Lighting & Fixtures (74.13)
Softtech Engineers (313.30)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Praxis Home Retail (10.87)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical (70.05)
S A Tech Software India (51.55)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20973.7 (0.52%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:21564.85 (1.15%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49855.65, (0.52%)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00 , Price:207.20
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 , Strike Price:23100.00, Price:147.15
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025 Strike Price:23200.00, Price:99.15
PUT:
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:23000.00, Price:109.35
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22800.00, Price:55.55
Expiry Date: 27 MAR 2025, Strike Price:22900.00, Price:78.15
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (16055853), Bharat Electronics (12647968) and Wipro (9504188)
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 23078.00 (0.46%) with an open interest change of -0.20% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.58
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services
Losers: Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.4%), NIFTY IT at (1.28%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.24%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23036.60 (0.56%) , 129 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22914.01
|R2
|22993.73
|R3
|23046.76
|S1
|22781.26
|S2
|22728.23
|S3
|22648.51
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22834.30 on the last trading day
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22834.30. This indicates the performance of the index, reflecting the overall market sentiment and the economic conditions influencing the listed companies within the index. Investors and analysts may interpret this closing price in the context of market trends, historical performance, and future forecasts.