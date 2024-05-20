Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22512.85

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22502 (0.16%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22520.25 to 22470.05. Nifty futures are at 22540.5 (0.19%) & with an open interest change of -0.33% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.1%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (1.07%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.9%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.01%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.01%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22512.85 (0.16%) , 35.9 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22500.89
|R2
|22535.67
|R3
|22551.09
|S1
|22450.69
|S2
|22435.27
|S3
|22400.49
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22466.1 points.
