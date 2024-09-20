Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25551.95

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 25551.95 (0.54%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25610.1 to 25426.6. Nifty futures are at 25550.4 (0.24%) & with an open interest change of -1.14% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 2.85
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Coal India
Losers: NTPC, Cipla, Titan Company
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.51%), NIFTY Realty at (1.37%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.77%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25525.95 (0.43%) , 110.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25534.31
|R2
|25691.08
|R3
|25770.21
|S1
|25298.41
|S2
|25219.28
|S3
|25062.51
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,377.55. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the index, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence at that time. For further analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this figure with previous closing prices or to examine the broader market trends influencing this value.