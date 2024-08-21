Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24698.85 (0.51%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24734.3 to 24607.2.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24698.85 (0.51%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24734.3 to 24607.2. Nifty futures are at 24711.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.8% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124668.9R224765.15 R324796.0
S124541.8 S224510.95 S324414.7
21 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24572.65 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 24,572.65.

