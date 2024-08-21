Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24698.85 (0.51%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24734.3 to 24607.2. Nifty futures are at 24711.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.8% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24668.9
|R2
|24765.15
|R3
|24796.0
|S1
|24541.8
|S2
|24510.95
|S3
|24414.7
21 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24572.65 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 24,572.65.