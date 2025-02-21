Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22911.70 (-0.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22923.85 to 22812.75. Nifty futures are at 22942.50 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -1.63% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22966.91
|R2
|23000.93
|R3
|23078.01
|S1
|22855.81
|S2
|22778.73
|S3
|22744.71
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,932.90. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market, and indicates the overall market sentiment and economic conditions at that time. Investors and analysts typically use this closing price to gauge market trends and make informed decisions regarding their investments.