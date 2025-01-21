Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23344.75 (0.61%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23391.1 to 23170.65.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23344.75 (0.61%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23391.1 to 23170.65. Nifty futures are at 23400.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.71% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123339.31R223475.43 R323559.76
S123118.86 S223034.53 S322898.41
21 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23203.2 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,203.2. This indicates the performance of the Indian stock market index, which tracks the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. A closing price at this level may reflect recent market trends, investor sentiment, and economic factors influencing the market. For a detailed analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this figure with previous closing prices and observe any significant market movements or news that could have impacted the index.

