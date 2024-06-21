Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23567 (0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23624 to 23442.6.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23567 (0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23624 to 23442.6. Nifty futures are at 23582.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.34% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123612.46R223708.93 R323793.86
S123431.06 S223346.13 S323249.66
21 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23516 on the last trading day

Yesterday, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23,516.

