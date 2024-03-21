Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22008.95 (0.78%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22025.5 to 21977.
Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22008.95 (0.78%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22025.5 to 21977. Nifty futures are at 22074.5 (0.75%) & with an open interest change of -0.35% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 10:00:01 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki India
21 Mar 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
The NIFTY PSE at (1.99%), NIFTY Metal at (1.91%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.07%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors
21 Mar 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST
Nifty 50 Opening Update
The Nifty 50 opened at 21839.1 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
21 Mar 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
R1
21928.84
R2
22040.22
R3
22149.54
S1
21708.14
S2
21598.82
S3
21487.44
21 Mar 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 21817.45 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 21817.45 on the last trading day.
