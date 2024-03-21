Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22008.95 (0.78%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22025.5 to 21977. Nifty futures are at 22074.5 (0.75%) & with an open interest change of -0.35% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Steel, NTPC
Losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki India
The NIFTY PSE at (1.99%), NIFTY Metal at (1.91%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.07%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 21839.1 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|21928.84
|R2
|22040.22
|R3
|22149.54
|S1
|21708.14
|S2
|21598.82
|S3
|21487.44
The Nifty 50 index closed at 21817.45 on the last trading day.
