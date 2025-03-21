Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23309.25

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: At 11:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23309.25 (0.51%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23319.05 to 23132.80. Nifty futures are at 23331.70 (0.57%) & with an open interest change of 0.40% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Bajaj Finance (8879),Kotak Mahindra Bank (2051),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 23315.60 (0.50%) with an open interest change of 0.78% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.94
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bajaj Finance, Hero Motocorp, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Losers: Infosys, Hdfc Bank, Indusind Bank
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.24%), NIFTY Auto at (0.6%) & NIFTY100 Liquid 15 at (0.59%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.79%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.79%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-0.52%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23168.25 (-0.10%) , -22.40 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23091.55
|R2
|23275.5
|R3
|23334.3
|S1
|22848.8
|S2
|22790.0
|S3
|22606.05
As of the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,907.60. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index on that particular day. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be essential to consider the market trends leading up to this closing price, including factors such as trading volume, sector performance, and any significant economic or geopolitical events that may have influenced investor sentiment.