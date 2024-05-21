Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22404.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22473.85 (-0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22495.9 to 22404.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22473.85 (-0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22495.9 to 22404.55. Nifty futures are at 22540.0 (-0.02%) & with an open interest change of 1.67% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.07%), NIFTY Metal at (0.76%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.63%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-0.63%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.4%) are currently the low performing sectors

21 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22404.55 (-0.43%) , -97.45 points lower than the previous closing.

21 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122500.89R222535.67 R322551.09
S122450.69 S222435.27 S322400.49
21 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22466.1 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22466.1.

