Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22404.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22473.85 (-0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22495.9 to 22404.55. Nifty futures are at 22540.0 (-0.02%) & with an open interest change of 1.67% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.07%), NIFTY Metal at (0.76%) & NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (0.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.63%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-0.63%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.4%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22404.55 (-0.43%) , -97.45 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22500.89
|R2
|22535.67
|R3
|22551.09
|S1
|22450.69
|S2
|22435.27
|S3
|22400.49
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22466.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!