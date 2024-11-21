Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 21 Nov 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23518.5 (0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23780.65 to 23464.8.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on November 21, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23518.5 (0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23780.65 to 23464.8. Nifty futures are at 23534.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -5.5% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123668.04R223882.27 R323983.89
S123352.19 S223250.57 S323036.34
21 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23453.8 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23,453.8. This figure indicates the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The index is a key indicator of the overall market sentiment and economic health in India. A close at this level suggests a specific market reaction and investor sentiment on that day, reflecting various economic factors, corporate earnings, and global market trends.

