Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22147 (0.69%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22179.55 to 21777.65. Nifty futures are at 22128.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -11.12% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 21995.85 on the last trading day
