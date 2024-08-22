Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24863.4

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24824.35 (0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24867.35 to 24821.95. Nifty futures are at 24837.0 (0.16%) & with an open interest change of 0.12% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (0.62%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.62%) & NIFTY IT at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.1%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.1%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24863.4 (0.39%) , 96.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24773.04
|R2
|24847.22
|R3
|24906.49
|S1
|24639.59
|S2
|24580.32
|S3
|24506.14
The Nifty 50 closed at a price of 24,698.85 on the last trading day.