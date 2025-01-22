Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23024.65 (-1.37%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23426.3 to 22976.85. Nifty futures are at 23103.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.01% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23521.75
|R2
|23698.75
|R3
|23971.2
|S1
|23072.3
|S2
|22799.85
|S3
|22622.85
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,344.75. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which encompasses 50 of the largest and most actively traded stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price is an important indicator of market sentiment and investor confidence. The movement of the Nifty 50 can influence trading decisions and is closely monitored by market participants for insights into the overall economic conditions in India.