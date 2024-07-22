Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24530.9 (-1.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24854.8 to 24508.15. Nifty futures are at 24529.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -6.21% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
22 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24934.39
|R2
|25067.92
|R3
|25281.04
|S1
|24587.74
|S2
|24374.62
|S3
|24241.09
22 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24800.85 on the last trading day
