Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22011.95 (0.79%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22080.95 to 21941.3.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
R1
21966.26
R2
22093.43
R3
22105.91
S1
21826.61
S2
21814.13
S3
21686.96
22 Mar 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 21839.1 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 21839.1 on the last trading day.
