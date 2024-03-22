Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22011.95 (0.79%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22080.95 to 21941.3. Nifty futures are at 22102.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.23% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|21966.26
|R2
|22093.43
|R3
|22105.91
|S1
|21826.61
|S2
|21814.13
|S3
|21686.96
22 Mar 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 21839.1 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 21839.1 on the last trading day.