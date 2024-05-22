LIVE UPDATES

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹22576.95

1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:20 PM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 13:20 Nifty 50 was trading at 22576.95 (0.21%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22586.4 to 22483.15.