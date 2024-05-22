Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹22576.95

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 13:20 Nifty 50 was trading at 22576.95 (0.21%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22586.4 to 22483.15. Nifty futures are at 22643.0 (0.16%) & with an open interest change of 1.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21217.6 (0.14%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23270.75 (-0.36%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47671, (0.14%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:250.55
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:40.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22600.0, Price:188.95
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:117.65
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:156.55
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:63.2
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22623.3 (0.08%) with an open interest change of 0.76% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Giriraj Civil Developers (511.7)
Mic Electronics (54.3)
Solex Energy (1449.9)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Rashi Peripherals (320.05)
Brightcom Group (9.55)
EPACK Durable (180.85)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:21204.05 (0.08%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:23316.3 (-0.16%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47693.25, (0.08%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:241.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22600.0, Price:181.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:41.0
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:129.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:69.75
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:170.4
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Coal India (19264018), Tata Steel (18614918) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (9026554)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 22 May 2024
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Coal India (493.9),Power Grid Corporation Of India (327.45),Tata Steel (175.2),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22609.0 (0.01%) with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.92
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries
Losers: Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, JSW Steel
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.3%), NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (0.54%) & NIFTY MNC at (0.44%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Bank at (-0.18%), NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.18%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.13%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22576.6 (0.21%) , 47.55 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22593.89
|R2
|22685.77
|R3
|22780.44
|S1
|22407.34
|S2
|22312.67
|S3
|22220.79
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22502 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22502.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!