Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23411.8

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on November 22, 2024: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23411.8 (0.27%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23411.8 to 23411.8. Nifty futures are at 23424.75 (0.33%) & with an open interest change of -2.34% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23411.8 (0.27%) , 61.9 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23596.15
|R2
|23673.8
|R3
|23840.3
|S1
|23352.0
|S2
|23185.5
|S3
|23107.85
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23518.5. This figure reflects the index's performance and market sentiment, indicating how investors are positioning themselves in response to economic factors, corporate earnings, and other market dynamics. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be essential to compare this closing price with previous days' performances and consider the broader economic context.