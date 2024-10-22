Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24798.65

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24798.65 (0.07%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24798.65 to 24798.65. Nifty futures are at 24788.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.72% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24798.65 (0.07%) , 17.55 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24995.04
|R2
|25136.02
|R3
|25293.74
|S1
|24696.34
|S2
|24538.62
|S3
|24397.64
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,854.05. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the index, indicating investor sentiment and market trends on that particular day.