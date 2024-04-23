Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 23 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22336.4 (0.86%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22375.65 to 22198.15. Nifty futures are at 22358.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.27% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22282.39
|R2
|22417.77
|R3
|22459.89
|S1
|22104.89
|S2
|22062.77
|S3
|21927.39
23 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22147 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22147.